Court tells Najib to leave proceedings in Rosmah’s graft trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here instructed former prime minister Najib Razak to leave the court where his wife, Rosmah Mansor, is facing corruption charges.

Najib had come to the court at around 10.30am today to observe the hearing of three corruption cases against Rosmah.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib noticed Najib’s presence in court when witness Shamsul Rizal Sharbini was giving his evidence and informed trial judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

“During the course of investigations, MACC had recorded Datuk Seri’s (Najib’s) statement.

“There is a possibility that he may be a witness and I don’t think it is appropriate for him to be here,” he said.

Rosmah’s lawyer Jagjit Singh told the court that Najib came to court to support his wife, “like any good husband”.

“His name is not in the witness list that the prosecution will call,” he added.

Co-counsel Akberdin Abdul Kader said the prosecution ought to provide the whole list of witnesses they have interviewed during the investigations.

“Datuk Seri was here (in proceedings) yesterday,” he said.

Zaini then told Najib that he needed to leave the court.

“As a matter of caution, could I ask you to leave the court, please?”

Najib was seen nodding his head before walking out of the courtroom.

Najib, who is facing charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust related to SRC International, has no court appearance today.

Today is the second day of Rosmah’s corruption trial.

The 69-year-old Rosmah is charged with soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of accepting bribes totalling RM6.5 million, between 2016 and 2017, for the supply and installation of solar energy to 369 rural schools.

To date, none of the schools have this system.



