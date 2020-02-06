Man fires at random, injuring 3 on Pulau Gaya, off Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: Three people were wounded after being shot in an unprovoked incident at a water village in Pulau Gaya, an island just 15 minutes by boat ride from here last night (Wednesday).

Two boys, aged 10 and three, and a 36-year-old man were hurt in the 7pm incident.

City police chief Habibi Majinji, who confirmed the incident, said the victims had been sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here for treatment.

Based on initial investigations, Habibi said an unidentified man had fired the shots, at random.

He hit the trio who were on the wooden walkway built on stilts.

“We have yet to ascertain the motive for the attack,” he said, adding efforts are under way to locate the shooter.



