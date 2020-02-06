No delay in probe into Bukit Gasing rep’s claims against MBPJ, says MACC

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied there is a delay in the probe into alleged wrongdoing within the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), as claimed by Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Risyakaran.

MACC state director Alias Salim said they had responded in writing on Dec 4, 2019 and Jan 20, 2020, to the assemblyman on the status of the probe.

“There is no delay by MACC in this case,” Alias added in a statement today.

Alias assured that the investigation was being pursued according to procedures.

“The investigation into an allegation of conflict of interest in the granting of a sub-contract at the MBPJ, received on Aug 5, is still ongoing. His queries did not go unanswered,” added Alias.

He said specific details of the investigation could not be revealed as it would prejudice the probe.

“Upon completion of our investigations, we will forward the investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to reach a decision”.

Meanwhile, Rajiv today thanked the MACC for responding to his complaint. In a Facebook posting, he said he had never claimed that the MACC had not replied to him.

“In fact, I showed both of the replies from MACC to the press during the press conference. ”

He said while he did not expect the MACC to reveal details of the probe, six months were too long for an investigation.

“I hope MACC will speed up and take action on this matter,” said Rajiv.

On Feb 3, Rajiv had claimed at a press conference that the MACC had still not acted on his report about an allegation by a whistleblower of alleged misuse of power involving projects that had not been started despite payments having been made.



