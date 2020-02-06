Penang to sue trailer lorry company for bringing down ‘historic’ bridge

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today said it would sue a haulier company for ramming into a pedestrian bridge on Weld Quay yesterday as it had destroyed a “priceless historic monument” and caused grave danger to the public.

State executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said a civil suit was being mulled after taking into account the cost of having it dismantled and other consequential damages to the surroundings.

Yesterday, a trailer lorry carrying a crane on its flatbed crashed into the bridge, which has a 5m passage clearance.

The bridge, at Market Street Ghaut, is used by those heading to the Rapid Penang bus terminal and the ferry services to Butterworth.

“Drivers have to face the consequences of not obeying the height limits set,” Jagdeep said at a press conference in Komtar today.

Jagdeep said the Penang Island City Council had to work non-stop from 4pm to 10am this morning to reopen both lanes on Weld Quay, which is the main thoroughfare in George Town.

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh commended the council for clearing the mangled bridge in time.

He said the bridge had to be dismantled to ensure smooth traffic as three million people are expected to come to Penang for Chap Goh Meh and Thaipusam on Saturday.

MBPP mayor Yew Tung Seang said a signalised pedestrian crossing will be installed in the meantime, before a new pedestrian bridge is built at the place.

“The damaged bridge is beyond repair and has to be removed. It is a sad loss as it was a historic monument,” he said.

Northeast district police chief Soffian Santong said the driver of the trailer lorry, a man in his 30s, was found with 17 traffic police summonses in his name. Only two had been paid.

He said most of the offences were related to speeding and obstruction of traffic. The man had no prior criminal record.

Soffian said the driver was arrested yesterday for reckless and dangerous driving under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. The offence carries a maximum 10-year jail term and/or RM10,000 fine if convicted.

Soffian said the man had earlier driven the trailer lorry past two other pedestrian bridges, one in Tanjung Tokong and another across the St Xavier’s school, before crashing into the one at Weld Quay about 4pm yesterday..

According to news archives, the 32m-long steel bridge, weighing 20 tonnes, was built in the early 1970s at a cost of RM180,000.

It was the first pedestrian bridge to be built in Penang at that time.

It was built by the Penang Port Commission, which once ran the ferry services. It was later handed over to the city council.



