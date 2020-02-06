Sabah may use immigration powers to curb spread of coronavirus, says Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal hinted last night that Sabah may use its immigration powers to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus from China.

He said Sabah was vulnerable as it lacked medical facilities and specialists as well as the capacity to handle any outbreak.

“Kuala Lumpur can allow China flights to continue. I told Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook that while it is his right to stop incoming flights, it’s my right as the chief minister to stop anyone from entering Sabah.

“This is important for Sabah. My priority is for the people. If anyone falls ill, where are we going to send them? Queen Elizabeth Hospital? Where are our experts and facilities? Sabah is unlike Peninsular Malaysia, where there are enough hospitals and specialists to handle this sort of situation.

“So, before it is too late, we need to take precautions. In the next two or three days, we will inform all the embassies, immigration and related departments what we intend to do,” he said during a Chinese New Year celebration in Kepayan.

Shafie appealed to the Chinese government for their understanding, saying the restriction was not held against their citizens but to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He said although the outbreak had not severely impact Sabah yet, it had claimed more than 500 lives and that its results could be much worse than the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003.

He said restrictions would be lifted once the virus was contained, adding that tourism was an important industry and the drop in Chinese visitors would be a huge loss for the state.

Shafie also called for patience among Sabah’s business communities. He said the measures taken by the state government were temporary and work to rebuild the economy would commence once the situation came under control.

He said Chinese visitors in Sabah could stay until their visa expired and an extension would be granted if they failed to get a flight home because of the reduced services between Kota Kinabalu and China.

However, further extensions would not be given as he did not want opposition leaders to accuse the state government of allowing Chinese illegal immigrants.

He also said Chinese nationals working in Sabah would be allowed to remaion and work in the state as long as they were healthy and their work permits were in order.

Chinese students would also have their health checked and quarantined if they failed the health screening, he said.

Shafie said premises near the Sepanggar naval base had been identified as an isolation area for sick students to recover, and that they would not be sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital as it lacked the capacity.

Also present at last night’s event were Penampang MP Darell Leiking, Kapayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang, Moyog assemblyman Jenifer Lasimbang, state Education Minister Yusof Yaacob and Agriculture Minister Junz Wong.



