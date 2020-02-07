Ex-works minister slams Guan Eng’s ‘misleading’ comments on Pan Borneo Highway

PETALING JAYA: Former works minister Fadillah Yusof has hit out at Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng over a claim that Putrajaya would save RM3.1 billion by cancelling an agreement with the project delivery partner (PDP) of the Pan Borneo Highway.

Fadillah described the statement by Lim, that the project cost would come down to RM18.8 billion from RM21.8 billion if it was implemented by the government in the conventional way, as “misleading and deceitful”.

He said the original target cost for the project was capped at RM16.488 billion and not RM21.9 billion, with a targeted delivery date of end 2021.

“Until now, the delivery schedule is well on track while costs have been well-contained,” the Petra Jaya MP said.

He added that the project’s PDP had announced last March that it could achieve further cost-savings of RM2 billion from the original target cost owing to efficient design, as well as cost and change control management.

“As such, the original target cost has further been revised downwards to RM15.13 billion currently, a figure that is well lower than Guan Eng’s stated RM21.9 billion original cost, and his downward revised cost of RM18.8 billion.”

He said the former government adopted the PDP model due to its success in the MRT 1 project in completing it below the original budget and within the deadline.

The PDP model, said Fadillah, incentivises companies to keep within the target costs as overruns will lead to expensive penalties in the form of fee reduction.

“That is also the reason why the state of Penang had adopted a similar PDP model for their RM46 billion Penang Transport Masterplan project.

“As it is, DAP does not have a stellar track record of meeting targeted cost and targeted completion dates for their infrastructure projects in Penang.”

Fadillah said the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sarawak, which is supposed to be completed by the end of 2021, could now be delayed and cost more than the current target cost of RM15.13 billion.

“When that happens, all Sarawakians should know who is responsible.”



