Lawmaker welcomes call to have more MP seats for Sabah, Sarawak

KUCHING: A Sarawak lawmaker has welcomed Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg’s call to Putrajaya to have more parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak.

Batang Sadong MP Nancy Shukri said it would be appropriate to allocate the parliamentary seats which used to be Singapore’s when it was part of the federation to Sarawak and Sabah.

“The current government digressed a lot from honouring the equal partnership spirit in many aspects.

“As such it is our duty to safeguard our interests as enshrined in the Constitution in the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) where Sarawak and Sabah are equal partners with Malaya,” she said.

Yesterday, Abang Johari said Sarawak and Sabah must have more than one-third of the parliamentary seats.

Putrajaya, he said must get the support of Sabah and Sarawak, especially when it wants to amend the Federal Constitution, instead of this being confined to only Malaya.

Currently, there are only 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak while Sabah has 25.

When the Federation of Malaysia was formed in 1963, Malaya held two-thirds of the parliamentary seats with one-third held by Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore — Malaya 104, Singapore 15, Sabah 16 and Sarawak 24.

However, when Singapore left in 1963, the 15 parliamentary seats were not allocated to Sabah and Sarawak.



