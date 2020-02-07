Lokman’s exposé shows Muafakat Nasional just an act, says Amanah Youth chief

KOTA KINABALU: Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Nor Adam’s recent revelations and call for party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down clearly shows that the Muafakat Nasional is doomed from the start, a PH youth leader said today.

Amanah Youth chief Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim said Lokman’s call proved that PAS and Umno’s Muafakat Nasional had an “identity disorder” and that the parties did not trust each other.

“This must be taken as an important telltale sign that the parties in the Muafakat Nasional, particularly Umno and PAS, do not have a good understanding and only think of their own political survival.

“Besides that, the audio recording also exposed that the pact PAS formed with Umno is only a political act in order to win votes after both lost in the 14th general election,” Hasnul said in a statement released here today.

Lokman had recently hit out at Zahid for allegedly saying that Umno must work with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad because PAS was doing so.

He had expressed disappointment with Zahid and said Umno needed leaders who were prepared to fight to defend the people, and did not need people “willing to compromise with those in power.”

Lokman said that Zahid, at an Umno meeting, had given four reasons why the party needed to work with Mahathir. The meeting was about Muafakat Nasional, the party’s partnership with PAS. The Islamic party has openly supported Mahathir to remain as prime minister until the end of his term.

Lokman said he had an audio recording lasting over three minutes, purportedly of Zahid speaking at the meeting.

He said Zahid should step down if all that he could do was to bow down and work with Mahathir in order to prevent the party from being deregistered and having its accounts frozen.

Meanwhile, Hasnul said PAS also showed its true colours when the party was willing to sideline its political partners, with Umno being its latest victim.

“As such, Malaysians should open their eyes to assess their political attitude and not be fooled with slogans that supposedly carry a national agenda for the country,” he said.

Towards this end, he urged the Pakatan Harapan coalition to move forward in the right direction to ensure change could be implemented for the good of the people.



