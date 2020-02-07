‘Mcdonald’ – not the burger – among youngsters’ party favourites, say cops

KUALA LUMPUR: The drugs known as 3M – Molly, Mcdonald and Magic Mushroom – have been identified as the preferred choice among youngsters at parties or entertainment premises, says Bukit Aman’s anti-narcotics chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd.

He said the drug methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly and ecstasy, have been detected in pill or powder forms.

“Molly has not been specifically detected but it is believed that drug users are mixing ecstasy with other illicit substances aimed at increasing or reducing the psychoactive substance effects,” he told Bernama.

Khalil said the second drug known as Mcdonald, also detected in pill or powder forms, is a mixture of four types of drugs namely methaphetamine, amphetamine, cocaine and morphine.

“The drug was first discovered by police through Ops Club Rats in Penang. Previously this drug was not available, so we need to study whether the drug was smuggled into the country before being distributed to other countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Magic Mushroom has been identified by police as a new psychoactive substance (NPS) that would provide a high degree of hallucination to users.

“It is mainly used in nightclubs and have been detected in the form of dried leaves,” he said.

Asked if all these drugs have been classified as scheduled substance, Khalil said the matter is their top priority.

“The police will have to register them in the schedule immediately. We must act as fast as they move,” he said.

The government’s war on drugs is one of the eight social indicators to measure the development of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, and is the main focus of the Public Safety and Peace Policy (DKKA).



