RON95, diesel drop below capped price

PUTRAJAYA: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today announced that prices of the RON95 and diesel fuel will drop below the capped price.

RON95 is currently capped at RM2.08 per litre while diesel at RM2.18 sen per litre.

Lim said RON95 will drop by 4 sen and diesel by 10 sen.

He attributed this to a slump in global oil prices, lower than the cap under the Automatic Price Mechanism.

“We have fulfilled our promise. This is janji ditepati,” Lim told a press conference here.

Lim said the drop would have positive and negative effects.

He said the government would see a reduction in income but it would also spend less on fuel subsidies.

