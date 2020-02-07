Umno to refer Lokman to disciplinary board after attacks on Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam will be referred to the party’s disciplinary board for his remarks against the party president.

This comes after Lokman hit out at Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for allegedly saying Umno must work with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad because PAS is doing so.

“We will leave it to the disciplinary board to decide further action,” Supreme Council member Bung Moktar Radin said after a four-hour closed door at Umno Headquarters here today.

The meeting was chaired by Zahid and attended by Supreme Council members Tajuddin Abd Rahman and Annuar Musa.

Lokman had expressed disappointment with Zahid and said Umno needed leaders who were prepared to fight to defend the people, and not people “willing to compromise with those in power”.

MORE TO COME



