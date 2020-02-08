Anwar rubbishes talk of ‘Pakatan Nasional’, challenges opposition to prove its worth

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said there is no need for Pakatan Harapan members to entertain the controversy surrounding a purported new political pact, which he claimed was played up by the opposition.

He said the issue of “Pakatan Nasional” was never raised in his private meetings with Dr Mahathir Mohamad or brought up at Pakatan Harapan leadership meetings.

“Personally, I have not heard about it (Pakatan Nasional) during our PH meetings or through PPBM leaders.

“It was merely propaganda to confuse the people but no PH leaders actually acknowledged it,” he said after attending a function with Pro 98′ Reformis in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan, today.

The claim that “Pakatan Nasional” was in the works was made by Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam who, earlier this week, accused party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of supporting the plan to escape corruption charges.

On Jan 20, FMT reported that there could be a new political realignment that could thrust PAS into federal power, following several private meetings between its president Abdul Hadi Awang and Mahathir.

It said the new alignment would bring together forces aligned to Mahathir with the clout that the Islamist party holds in the northern Malay heartland, with dire consequences for DAP and Anwar.

However, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had said the party should think it through before accepting any proposal to join the so-called political pact.

Anwar challenged the opposition parties to prove their worth in the next general election by winning two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

“In the last election, it had been decided that Mahathir will be the prime minister after PH wins, and subsequently Anwar to take over the leadership.

“Thus this cannot be ‘hijacked’. They (the opposition) lost, now they want to negotiate,” he said.

Anwar said the issue of handling over power to him was still being discussed.



