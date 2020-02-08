Avoid shaking hands, do the ‘salam’ says deputy health minister

IPOH: As a preventive measure against the 2019 novel coronavirus, Malaysians should use the “Salam Malaysia” gesture, placing one hand over the chest, instead of shaking hands when greeting each other, deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said today.

He said the coronavirus could spread if there is physical contact with an infected person.

“If an infected person coughs within three feet (0.9 m), there is a possibility that the droplets can transmit the virus.

“If the droplets land on a surface such as tables, lifts and so on, the virus can survive for a few hours, and those who touch that area may get infected,” he told reporters after attending a Thaipusam celebration at the Sri Subramaniar Temple in Gunung Cheroh here today.

Lee, who is Gopeng MP, said the public should practise good hygiene by regularly washing their hands with soap and water or by using hand sanitisers, and thus prevent transmission.

Asked about the rising number of cases reported in Singapore, Lee said the government had no plan to stop Malaysians from travelling to the republic.

“We believe that Singapore can control the cluster. We hope Singapore can control it…if Singapore is unable to do so, the risk of transmission among Malaysians could possibly be high,” he said.

Yesterday, Singapore’s Ministry of Health confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus infection in the republic, bringing the total to 33. There are 16 confirmed cases in Malaysia, most of them being China nationals.



