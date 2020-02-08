Children frolicking in city centre raise ire of KK folk

KOTA KINABALU: A group of children frolicking around the city centre and harassing motorists here have earned the ire of many social media users, with some describing it as shameful.

A video and photographs of the children, including some without clothes, have gone viral on social media.

The children were seen playing on the streets along popular tourist spots on Jalan Pantai, before stopping to play at a fountain on Gaya Street.

Warisan secretary-general Loretto Padua said the presence of the children had tarnished the image of Kota Kinabalu, whose tourism industry was already suffering from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Padua said the police, immigration department and Kota Kinabalu City Hall should have stopped the children.

“It is our responsibility to take care of the security of not only the local community but also those who visit Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

An office worker, Filex Anthony, said he had noticed the children gallivanting around the area for a number of days.

“If they are not playing on the streets, they would harass motorists for money,” he said.

Passerby said the group was believed to be children of illegal immigrants who had nothing to do but play truant on the streets.



