‘Deal of the century’ utterly unacceptable, will bring more conflict, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad today condemned the proposed peace deal between Israel and Palestine announced by US President Donald Trump recently, warning that it could result in more conflict in the region.

The prime minister said the proposed peace plan, dubbed the “deal of the century”, hands over the holy city of Jerusalem on a silver platter to the Israeli side.

And this, he said, was in absolute disregard for the feelings of millions of Muslims and Christians worldwide.

“This deal will only bring more conflicts to the region, and will antagonise billions of people around the world,” he said when opening the 3rd Conference of The League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds in Kuala Lumpur.

Putrajaya had on Jan 31 condemned the proposed peace deal announced by Trump, saying it was one-sided and favoured the Israeli government.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the proposal was unacceptable and unfair to the Palestinians.

Mahathir, a staunch critic of the Jewish state, reiterated the criticism, adding that the peace plan “acknowledges only the powerful occupier while completely ignoring the rights of the oppressed”.

The deal, he said, will never result in a contiguous sovereign Palestinian state, but will only further the domination of an apartheid-like occupation over millions of Palestinians.

“The last time this happened was when Germany occupied Danzig and Sudetenland,” he said.

Malaysia, he said, found the proposal “utterly unacceptable”.

Mahathir said it was truly disappointing that after more than seven decades, only one side of the Two-State Solution has come into form – Israel – while the Palestinian people are still left struggling for justice, peace, and a sovereign state of their own.

“The international efforts at finding a just solution to this issue have remained mostly unsuccessful or unimplemented.”

The two-state solution was a proposal based on the pre-1967 border, also known as “the Green Line”, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

The demarcation line was set out in the 1948 Armistice Agreements between the Israeli Army and its neighbours such as Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.



