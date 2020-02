PETALING JAYA: A former district health officer and an assistant accountant will be charged with 49 counts of corruption under the MACC Act 2009 tomorrow.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said in a statement today that former Ledang district health officer Dr Zaharah Mohd Salleh and assistant accountant, Noor Shazriena Miskam will be charged at the Sessions Court in Johor Bahru, Johor, at 9am.

It said information related to the case will be released after the charge is read out.