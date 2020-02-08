MA63 more important than new coalition, says Leiking

KOTA KINABALU: Matters concerning the Malaysia Agreement 1963 are of more concern to Warisan deputy president Darell Leiking than talk of a new political coalition.

Leiking said today that 17 of 21 items in the MA63 issue had been solved and the other four were in the process of being solved. “So if you ask me what’s more important right now, the MA63 solution is more important,” he said.

The MA63 issue centres on the concerns of the Sabah and Sarawak state government about their rights and entitlements on finance, taxation and other matters.

Leiking said he was not sure about talk regarding a new national political coalition. His party, as a Sabah party, had its priorities on state matters.

Last week PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had said that his party was in favour of a new government under the “Pakatan Nasional” banner. Political observers speculate members of PPBM, Umno and PAS are involved.

Leiking, who is international trade minister, said the federal government was in the process of seeking the views of all stakeholders before drawing up an economic stimulus package to cushion the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

There was no total figure yet for the package as issues must be identified, but it was anticipated that tourism, manufacturing, services and general business sectors would be affected.

The government needs to know the extent of the outbreak’s effect on Malaysian industries.

“We hope the employers will keep their businesses strong and abstain from laying off workers,” he told reporters after a Chinese New Year celebration in his constituency.



