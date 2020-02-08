Second patient recovers from coronavirus infection

PETALING JAYA: A second coronavirus patient has recovered and has been discharged from hospital, according to the director-general of health, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the patient, who was the 4th case of infection from the novel coranavirus, had responded well to 8 days of treatment with an antiretroviral agent.

“The patient’s condition improved and was completely healed. The latest third test result was negative, after the first and second test was negative,” he said in a Facebook posting.

The first patient reported to have recovered was a four-year-old Chinese girl who was treated in Langkawi. She was fully cured.

The new patient, who identity has not been disclosed, was taken to Permai hospital, Johor Baru, on Jan 24 with symptoms of fever and pneumonia, Noor Hisham said. The patient’s condition worsened on the second day and a chest x-ray examination on the fourth day showed signs of increased infection.

On Jan 28, the hospital began treatment with antiretroviral medication, typically used for HIV patients.

Noor Hisham congratulated the medical team led by Dr Masliza Zaid, the hospital’s infectious disease specialist.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said a new coronavirus case involving a China national had been reported, bringing the total number of confirmed patients in Malaysia to 16.

The new patient, a 67-year-old tourist and a family friend of the 14th case, is in isolation at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and in stable condition. The other 15 patients are undergoing treatment and are in stable condition.



