Stick together and stay out of PH problems, says Umno

PETALING JAYA: Amid talk about moves for a new political coalition and a confidence vote in Parliament, Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa has urged the party to unite as one, for taking collective action on national issues.

Stressing that the party cannot be centred on individuals, he said Umno should instead come up with policies and agendas that can help the people, adding that Umno, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Muafakat Nasional (its alliance with PAS) have a heavy task on their hands.

“It’s not a question of front or back door, but the question is what can we do collectively in a political environment with various parties and for the benefit of the various races in our country,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

However, he warned that the process of changing a government was not easy as there are many options.

He said speculation will continue to persist with Malaysia’s uncertain political scene, adding that this was not good for the country.

Yesterday, he downplayed talk about the formation of a back-door “Pakatan Nasional” government, calling it baseless and speculative in nature.

The possibility of the new coalition was raised by Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam who had previously accused party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of supporting the plan in a bid to evade corruption charges.

After PAS announced that its MPs will table a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership in the Dewan Rakyat meeting next month, Annuar said it was their right to do so provided the Speaker allowed it.

In a separate post, he said many were confused between a party’s policy and strategy, adding that the latter needed to be pragmatic and befitting the current situation in order to execute the former.

“Sometimes when supporting or opposing something, it’s not a question of policy but differences in opinion on strategy. It’s then related to each one’s agenda.”



