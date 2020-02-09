6 charged with murder, 10 for rioting at Machang petrol station

MACHANG: Six men, including three brothers and a school teacher, were charged at the Machang Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a trader while 10 others were charged for rioting in connection with a brawl at a petrol station on Jan 27.

Mohd Azam Seman, 23; Muhamad Zarudin Seman, 27; Mohd Rizal Seman, 37; Che Muhammad Sayusi Che Musa, 29; Mohd Rozi Mohd Nawi, 51, and Abd Rahim Abdul Wahab, 56, who were still at large, were charged with killing Kamsani Mohamed, 39, at a Shell petrol station, Batu 31, Jalan Machang-Kuala Krai here, between 12.30am and 1.30am.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code. They can be sentenced to death if convicted.

No plea was recorded.

Magistrate Amal Razim Alias set April 12 for mention of the case after deputy public prosecutor Datuk Jamil Aripin applied for a new date pending chemical reports.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Husaini Haron, 24; Wan Muhammad Hafizi Wan Hussin, 29; Mohd Faizal Salleh, 40; Muhamad Akmal Syahmi Ab Arif, 27; Mohd Shafuan Asri, 31; Raja Mohd Azmi Raja Hussin, 37; Abdullah Amiruddin Amir, 29; Norhisan Mohd Rosidi, 43; Nik Mohamad Fazli Nik Mahmud, 29, and Ahmad Shubly Shaari, 35, were charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code. This provides for a maximum jail term of two years, or a fine, or both.

They were charged, along with 10 others still at large, with rioting and fighting at the Shell petrol station, Batu 31, Jalan Machang-Kuala Krai here, between 12.30pm and 1.30am on Jan 27.

All the accused, who were present in court, pleaded not guilty.

The court allowed them bail of RM4,000 each in one surety and also imposed additional bail conditions to ensure that all the accused did not interfere with any of the witnesses in either case.

Amal Razin set March 16 for mention.



