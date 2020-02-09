7 Form Four students arrested over attack on schoolmate

KOTA KINABALU: Police have detained seven Form Four students who attacked a schoolmate at a public park in Taman Nelly in Inanam here.

The suspects were arrested in front of their school around 10.25am yesterday.

A video of the attack on Feb 5 has been shared widely on social media.

A stick was also seen being used to hit the victim during the 49-second video.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, lodged a police report a day after the attack.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Habibi Majinji said the seven students had been brought to the Karamunsing police station for further questioning.

“We are still trying to find out why the boys had attacked their schoolmate. According to the victim, he had no issues with all the suspects,” he said.

Habibi said the victim complained of pain in the neck and other injuries on his body.

Police str investigating the case under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with a weapon.



