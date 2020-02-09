Fama targets RM50 mil Musang King exports to China this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) targets to export RM50 million worth of Musang King durians to China this year compared with RM30 million last year, despite concerns that the fruit exports would be affected following the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

Fama chairman Ishak Ismail said he hoped the outbreak in China would end soon as the fruiting season for Musang King durian would start in July, August and September.

“We are popular for Musang King durian that we export to China. At this time of the coronavirus outbreak, it is not the Musang King season yet. So, for now, the outbreak has not affected durian exporters.

“I believe the demand for Musang King is extraordinary. We can sell at RM200 to RM400 per kg there compared with the RM40 to RM90 per kg locally,” he told reporters after launching My Best Buy (MBB) Fama @ Le Tour De Langkawi (LTdL) here today.



