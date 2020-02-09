I won’t belittle challengers, says Syed Saddiq

GEORGE TOWN: Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says will not belittle those intending on challenging him for the PPBM Youth chief post in the party elections and wants a healthy contest.

The youth and sports minister said he feted democracy in the party and welcomed the announcements by Razalif Mohd Zain, head of Seaview Park branch in Penang, and Muhammad Muzzammil Ismail, the national youth exco, that they intend to vie for the post.

“I will never belittle any opponent because I want to prove that the elections are preparations for us to advance, to be united to strengthen the position of PPBM,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating a friendly football match at University Sains Malaysia stadium here today.

Muhammad Muzammil, 30, a fellow of Universiti Utara Malaysia, said he would contest as he felt the wing was facing by young people and needed a leadership line-up with clear directions for the next general election.

On Jan 26, Razalif, 30, who is also a movie producer, announced his intention to run for office to rejuvenate the wing.

Syed Saddiq, 28, had earlier announced that he would defend his position.

Asked about Muzzammil’s criticism that the current leadership was failing to attract the support of the young people themselves, Syed Saddiq said the competition should be healthy.

“I think the best way for me to respond is to compete in a healthy way. Each candidate can show how he can develop the movement and move it forward,” he said.



