Majority decision of MPs will prevail in choice of PM, says Kadir Jasin

PETALING JAYA: Veteran newsman A Kadir Jasin says the majority decision of elected MPs in the Dewan Rakyat will prevail as the biggest determinant in who gets to become prime minister.

Kadir said the matter of who helms the top post once Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigns is a matter of the Dewan Rakyat, adding that the successful candidate will receive the support of the majority.

“In case of a dispute, a vote of confidence can be called to determine if the candidate has the support of the majority.

“This is allowed, but in the past, it was unnecessary because the ruling party was in firm control of the House and the selection of the candidate of prime minister was unanimous,” the special adviser on media and communications to the prime minister said in a Facebook post today.

He said that Mahathir, in an interview with an online news portal yesterday, had clearly stated he will keep his promise to hand over the top post to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

“It may not be as simple. The promise is a Pakatan Harapan matter.

“This is a test of a mature democracy. Let us celebrate it,” he added.

Yesterday, Mahathir said the Dewan Rakyat holds more power than himself, stressing that he only became prime minister as he had the support of the majority of MPs.

He also emphasised that in the event he chooses not to resign as prime minister, the Dewan Rakyat could still decide to drop him from the top post.

Mahathir and Anwar have given conflicting accounts of when a transfer of power would take place.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man yesterday said a vote of confidence in Mahathir’s leadership would be tabled next month.

“We see a need for him to stay on as prime minister until the end of this term. However, there appears to be a never-ending crisis and this has disrupted the political scenario and economy,” he told reporters after a monthly party meeting here.

Various parties and MPs have urged Mahathir to set a clear date for the transfer of power to Anwar, leading the PKR president to call on PH members to refrain from discussing the transition issue in public.



