Mother and son held with RM1 mil worth of drugs in Muar

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have arrested a mother and her son, and seized RM1.09 million worth of drugs in a raid on a house in Muar.

Johor police chief Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the arrest of a 46-year-old local woman and her son, 26, was carried out by police at their home at 3.40pm on Wednesday.

Following the arrest, police also found 21.8kg of drugs believed to be syabu, worth RM1.09 million, in a room in the house.

“Investigations revealed that the two suspects had been active in drug trafficking for the past five years.

“Investigations are still ongoing to determine who the drugs were sold to and whether they are involved with any drug trafficking syndicate,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said a urine test found the man had been using methamphetamine while tests on his mother proved negative.

“The man also had a previous record in 2017 under Section 39b of the Dangerous Drugs Act. The woman did not have any criminal record,” he said.

The two suspects have been remanded for seven days.

Police also seized a Perodua Myvi car believed to be used by the suspects to carry out their activities.

Kamarudin said until Feb 6 this year, Johor police have arrested 1,846 suspects for various drug offences.

“During the same period, we also seized 226kg of drugs. The total seizure of drugs was worth RM3.54 million and the seized property was worth RM1.46 million,” he said.



