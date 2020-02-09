No primary school child to be left behind, says deputy minister

KULAI: The education ministry wants to ensure there are zero dropouts among primary school pupils going on to secondary education.

Deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching said the target is achievable following the increase in the transition rate from primary to secondary schools recorded last year.

She said the transition rate rose to 98.42% compared to 96.81% in 2018.

“This year, the ministry will focus on achieving the target. We want to ensure that all primary school pupils can continue with their secondary education,” she told reporters after launching the national-level ‘Ziarah Cakna’ (Home Visit) programme here today.

Teo said under the programme, teachers would be visiting students’ homes to help them overcome the difficulties they face and provide assistance that they may need.

Last year, 66,586 students involving 59,739 families received a home visit from 102,488 teachers through the programme, she added.



