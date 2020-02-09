PAS’ intention to file ‘vote of confidence’ shows it is confused, says Guan Eng

BUTTERWORTH: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said PAS is confused over its role in Parliament as it has proposed to table a motion to support Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamed at the next Parliament sitting.

He said only the ruling parties would table a “vote of confidence” motion in Parliament and it is not done by the opposition.

“It is very strange that PAS is proposing to table a motion to support the prime minister. I think it is confused whether it is a ruling party or an opposition party.

“Why does PAS want to table a motion to support Dr Mahathir when it refused to support a motion brought by the prime minister to amend the constitution over the status of Sabah and Sarawak as regions?

“It did not support then but now wants to support the prime minister,” Lim said during the state Customs Department’s Chinese New Year open house event at the Customs complex in Seberang Jaya today.

He said usually the opposition would table a “vote of no confidence” but now PAS was talking about a “vote of confidence”.

“State executive councils under Pakatan Harapan had their pay cut by 10% but the Kelantan PAS exco members enjoyed a RM50,000 bonus. On top of that, the state has bought 14 Mercedes Bens cars for its exco members.

“They are confused over what they are supposed to do and what they are not supposed to do,” he said.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man had said that his party’s Central Working Committee, during its monthly meeting on Feb 8, had unanimously decided to table a vote of confidence to support Mahathir.

Tuan Ibrahim also added that PAS wanted the bickering on whether Mahathir had the confidence of the house to stop once and for all. He added the vote of confidence did not mean PAS was working to form a new coalition with Mahathir’s PPBM.



