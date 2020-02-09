Police find 11-year-old girl severely battered by relative

GEORGE TOWN: A 11-year-old girl in Butterworth has been found to be severely bruised in the face and her body and police believe she had been battered by a relative over the past year.

Police, acting on a tip off from a local councillor, were shocked to find the girl bearing severe bruises on her face, with her eyes swollen, as if she had been punched repeatedly.

An investigator said the girl’s eyes were so swollen that she could barely open her eyelids.

It is believed that the items such as a motorcycle helmet, a wooden stick and clothes hanger had been used to assault the child.

Police said the girl had moved to live with her father and stepmother at a low-cost flat in Butterworth and had stopped schooling.

Her mother, aged 38, and father, aged 36, have been placed under arrest and will be charged tomorrow with child abuse, Central Seberang Perai police chief Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said.

He said the 11-year-old girl was undergoing treatment at Seberang Jaya Hospital. Doctors have found abrasion wounds over her front of her head, swelling over both eyes, bruises over the right elbow, old scars on her right arm and left forearm, swelling on both foot and old scars on her left clavicle.

Nik Ros said the parents have two children, the victim and her younger brother, aged 9.

The father has seven other children from a second wife. The children are aged 19, 17, 16, 14, 11, 8 and 1 year old.

Nik Ros said victim would be cared for by the Welfare Department.



