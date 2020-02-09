Remember the Palestine Exodus, says Wan Azizah

PETALING JAYA: The injustices suffered by the Palestinian people should be memorialised in a museum of An Nakba, to ensure the world never forgets the 1948 expulsion of Palestine Arabs, an international conference here was told today.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, speaking at the conference, said the museum would make people understand the dark side of human behaviour and the importance of not allowing such injustices to repeat itself in the future.

An Nakba is an Arabic term meaning disaster or cataclysm, and is used to refer to the expulsion and displacement of about 700,000 Palestine Arabs in 1948-49 when Israel was created.

Wan Azizah, speaking at the 3rd conference of the League of International Parliamentarians of Al-Quds (LP4Q) held here, said the younger generations must not forget the calamities that had befallen the Palestinians.

“A cause can lose its momentum when the younger generation has no understanding of why and how it started,” she said.

Wan Azizah said the proposed museum would educate the public about Palestine, and also about the tragedies of the Bosnian War, the Rwanda genocide, the Sook Ching massacres, the Rabaa massacre and other tragedies from the recent past.

Wan Azizah said Malaysians regarded the people of Palestine as one of their own and have provided continuous support for the Palestinian cause since independence.

She said some of the most vocal critics of Israel, in fact, were Jews such as the scientist Albert Einstein, the academic Noam Chomsky and the writer Alfred Lilienthal. Among the activists in the Women’s Boat for Gaza initiative includes Zohar Regev and Yudit Ilany who are Israelis.

The two-day conference ended today. It was organised by LP4Q under the patronage of the Malaysian Parliament with the support of several organisations including the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim) and the Palestinian Cultural Organisation Malaysia.



