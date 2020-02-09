Singapore to lower toll charges at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints from March 2

PETALING JAYA: Singapore will reduce toll charges for cars, buses and taxis at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from March 2, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said today.

The LTA said this is in response to Malaysia’s reduction of toll charges for cars, buses and taxis at the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll Plaza (Causeway) and Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza (Second Link) from Feb 1, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

It said toll charges for cars at the Woodlands checkpoint will revised from S$1 to 80 cents, taxis from 50 cents to 40 cents, and buses from 80 cents to 60 cents.

The toll for vans and light goods vehicles will remain at $1.50, and heavy goods vehicles at $2.

There is no toll for motorcycles.

At the Tuas checkpoint, the toll charges for cars will be revised from $2.50 (peak) and $1.30 (non-peak) to $2.10 and $1.10, taxis from $1.90 and $1 to $1.60 and 80 cents, and buses from $3 and $1.50 to $2.50 and $1.20.

The toll for vans and light goods vehicles will remain at $5.60 and S$1.50, and heavy goods vehicles at $11.30 and S$2.

Peak hours are from 5.30am to 10am and from 3pm to 11pm. Non-peak hours are from 10am to 3pm and from 11pm to 5am.

Motorcycles are also exempted from toll at the Tuas checkpoint.



