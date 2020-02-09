Tamrin Ghafar called up over posting about TMJ

PETALING JAYA: Former MP Tamrin Ghafar is being called up by federal police to be interviewed over an article last week that was critical of Johor royalty.

Tamrin, son of former deputy prime minister Ghafar Baba, had posted the article on Facebook last Sunday, under the headline “TMJ — Bodoh Sombong Yang Tak Boleh Di Ajar”.

He was critical of the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Iskandar, for taking a position against Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Tamrin noted that Tunku Ismail is currently Regent of Johor, and he questioned the sultan’s absence.

Among other remarks, Tamrin said that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong, who are TMJ’s uncle and aunt respectively, should advice Tunku Ismail that royalty are forbidden under the constitution from getting involved with politics.

Tamrin, 72, was once MP for Batu Berendam, from 1986 to 1995 while with Umno. He joined PAS in 2012 but has parted ways with the Islamic party.

He scheduled to be interviewed by officers of Commercial CID at Bukit Aman at 11am tomorrow following reports lodged by Malay-based societies complaining that his article had questioned the role of royalty.

Last year, Tamrin was also interviewed by police when he posted an article in January about the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

The article “Antara King Edward VIII dan King Muhammad V” had urged Sultan Muhammad to clarify news reports about his marriage to former Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina.

The article made a comparison between Sultan Muhammad and Britain’s King Edward VIII, who abdicated in order to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.



