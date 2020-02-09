Umno leaders united on Lokman issue, says FT chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno leaders are united on the party’s action against Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam over his alleged attacks against party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Federal Territories chief Johari Abdul Ghani told grassroots members that party leaders were not quarrelling over the issue.

“There is no such thing,” Johari said after a forum with businessmen at Keramat Mall here today.

On Friday, the Supreme Council referred Lokman to the party’s disciplinary committee, apparently over remarks criticising Zahid for wanting to work with Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Lokman had said Umno needed leaders who were prepared to fight to defend the people, and not those “willing to compromise with those in power”.

Following the Supreme Council decision, Lokman claimed he had been sacked by the party.

Former Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi also criticised the way the leadership had handled Lokman’s case, questioning on Facebook why no action had been taken against former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein for meeting Mahathir and Pakatan Harapan leaders.

Johari said Puad’s Facebook postings had “made the grassroots members think whether the leaders are quarrelling”.

“There is no such thing. They are united,” he said.

On today’s forum with businessmen, Johari, who is chairman of a public listed company, said he wanted to devote more time to young entrepreneurs to help them succeed.

He said he wanted to mentor those facing difficulties in their businesses.

“There is no short cut, you have to work hard to succeed,” he told the participants, asking them to keep a note book to keep track of their business operations.



