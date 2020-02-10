2 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, tally now 45

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Ministry of Health has confirmed two more positive cases of novel coronavirus in the republic, bringing the total to 45.

One of the cases involved a 37-year-old male Singapore citizen who had gone to work at Certis Cisco Centre and had been on duty at Chingay 2020, the ministry said in its latest update today.

The other new case involved a two-year-old Singaporean girl who was evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30.

The ministry said one patient was discharged from hospital today, bringing to seven the number of people who have fully recovered from the infection.

Of the 38 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while seven are in critical condition, it said.

Of the 23 locally transmitted cases, epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between 15 of the cases with the three currently known clusters.

The known clusters are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore; Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop; and the private business meeting held at Grand Hyatt Singapore from Jan 20 to 22.



