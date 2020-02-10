Couple accused of child abuse remanded for 7 days

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Magistrate’s Court here allowed a police application to remand a couple who are being investigated for the abuse of their 11-year-old daughter.

Assistant Registrar Nor Hapipah Abdullah allowed the couple to be remanded for seven days pending investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. The remand begins today until Feb 16.

Police said the couple has two children, the victim and her younger brother, aged 8. The father has seven other children from a second wife. The children are aged 19, 17, 16, 14, 11, 8 and a one-year-old.

Central Seberang Prai police chief Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the girl’s 36-year-old father was found to be positive for methamphetamine.

“We also found no signs of abuse on the eight other children,” he said when contacted.

Yesterday, police found the severely battered girl with swollen eyes and bruises all over her body, believed to be inflicted using motorcycle helmets and sticks.

An officer said the girl could barely open her eyes when she was brought to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment.

Doctors have found abrasion wounds over the front of her head, swelling over both eyes, bruises over the right elbow, old scars on her right arm and left forearm and swelling on both feet. There were also old scars on her left collarbone.

The girl will undergo a brain scan today to detect possible internal bleeding. After treatment, she will be placed in a Welfare Department safe house.



