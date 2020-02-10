Guan Eng warns of Kelantan-like ‘dark age’ if PAS, Umno brought into govt

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today warned that Malaysia would be thrust into the dark ages under a “Muslim-dominated government” that is hostile to its non-Muslim minority if the rumoured Pakatan Nasional coalition becomes a reality.

“Pakatan Nasional pose a clear and present danger to the Malaysian way of life following PAS leaders clear and unequivocal declaration that they do not want non-Muslims as Cabinet ministers, especially key posts like the finance ministry, even though there is no such prohibition in the federal constitution,” the finance minister said in a statement.

It comes amid speculation that PAS and Umno, the country’s largest Malay-based political parties which are currently in the opposition, could join hands with PPBM to form a new coalition.

In his statement, Lim lashed out at PAS leaders, while taking a dig at the Kelantan government’s controversial decision to buy Mercedes Benz cars for its exco members.

He claimed PAS leaders have “unbridled hostility to the West and modern technology”.

He said a Pakatan Nasional government “will usher in a dark age for Malaysia like in Kelantan, where the only thing modern is luxury Mercedes Benz cars, and leaders getting RM50,000 bonuses is more important than the ability to pay the salaries of their own civil servants.”

Last month, FMT reported that private meetings between Mahathir and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang might foreshadow the re-entry of PAS into federal power, a move that might sideline the DAP and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

The new alignment would bring together forces aligned to Mahathir with the clout that PAS holds in the northern Malay heartland.

Earlier this week, Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam raised the possibility of the new coalition coming about, after alleging that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi supported the plan as a way to avoid trial on corruption charges.

Hadi has since said his party was open to such a coalition as it would ensure Muslims dominate the government.

Lim today accused the opposition parties of practising “dangerous”, “divisive” and “destructive politics”, saying they had supported cutting funds to vernacular schools as well as a call to boycott non-Muslim businesses.

He said only Pakatan Harapan represents all Malaysians.

“PH wants shared prosperity that is inclusive not exclusive to only one group.

“The time has come for not just non-Malays and non Muslims but all Malaysians to stand up for moderation based on democracy, rule of law, performance and integrity that respects and protects the rakyat, regardless of race, religion, geography and demography,” he added.



