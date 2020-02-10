Najib responds to parody with photo of band promoting his SL1M programme

PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak has responded to a local band’s parody of him by posting an old photo of the group wearing shirts promoting a policy introduced during his tenure as prime minister.

Last night, during the Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) award ceremony, members of the Drama band, a local rock group, repeated lines from an audio recording, purportedly of Najib’s conversations on 1MDB. The audio recordings were recently revealed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

As part of the performance, two clowns supposedly impersonating Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, walked on stage saying: “Can I advise you with something?” – which Rosmah apparently said to Najib in the audio clip.

Today in a Facebook post, Najib shared a photo of the band members wearing the 1Malaysia Training Scheme Program (SL1M) shirts.

He explained how the programme had enhanced the opportunities for graduates to get jobs in the public and private sectors.

He added that SL1M had also gained international recognition and its secretariat had been invited to the Netherlands and South Korea to share their experiences and the benefits of the programme.

“Almost 43% of participants had been successfully absorbed and accepted to work in the companies involved in the programme, while 57% of the graduates received job offers from other companies.”



