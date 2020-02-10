New lawyer, so Penang Bridge crash case postponed to March

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A new date in March has been set for the trial of a former hair salon worker charged with causing the death of a college student in an accident on the Penang Bridge in January last year.

The postponement at the magistrate’s court came after the accused, K. Vaitheswaran, 21, appointed a new lawyer.

S. Parameswaran withdrew as counsel for the accused and magistrate Ahzah Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin was informed that a new lawyer, K. Paramanathan, had been appointed.

Ahzah Fariz set new dates of March 10, 12 and 13 for the continued hearings of the case, in order to give Paramanathan sufficient time to prepare for the trial which began in September last year.

Vaitheswaran was charged with reckless or dangerous driving under the Road Transport Act. The offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ jail and a maximum fine of RM20,000, as well as disqualification from driving for a certain period.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at Km 4.0 of the eastbound lane at about 3am on Jan 20.

Vaitheswaran, said to have been driving a Toyota Vios car, had collided with a Mazda CX-5 driven college student , Moey Yun Peng, 20, causing her car to plunge into the sea.



