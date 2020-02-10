Sarawak PH’s land grant pledge mere ‘carrot’ for state polls, says PBB veep

KUCHING: A PBB leader has criticised Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen for promising to give land grants to Kampung Selangan Batu villagers if the coalition wins the state election next year.

PBB vice-president Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said in a press conference today that Chong had been making so many promises in the past even before PH took over the federal government.

“Chong had even said in the state legislative assembly in 2017 that if PH took control of the federal government, 50% of the taxes collected from Sarawak would be returned, and 20% royalty paid on oil and gas production.

“What happened to these promises? It has been two years since PH took over the federal government. When a person makes a promise and cannot keep it, then that person is a liar. That’s why I had called Chong a liar.

“When it comes to dangling a carrot for the voters, Chong is an expert.

“Chong thinks that the people had forgotten his promises in the past and now he’s making new promises again,” Karim said.

Yesterday, Chong was reported as saying that villagers in Kampung Selangan Batu did not have land grants for their houses even though they had been residing in the village for more than 30 years.

Chong said although PH had taken over Putrajaya, land matters were still under the state’s jurisdiction.

“I will make sure that land grants will be issued to the villagers here if PH takes over the state government.

“We will also upgrade the basic facilities in the village and build apartments for the people,” he added.



