To ensure no u-turn, G25 calls for PPSMI white paper

PETALING JAYA: The G25 group of former top civil servants has called for a White Paper to be tabled in Parliament on the programme to teach science and mathematics in English, as protection against any future reversals of policy.

While expressing its support for the government’s proposal to teach the two subjects in English, G25 said the public must be assured that the programme would be successfully implemented.

G25 called for a thorough implementation plan to be drawn up, with achievable milestones within a realistic timeframe.

“The completed implementation plan should be in the form of a White Paper, which is to be tabled not just to the cabinet ministers, but also to Parliament, in order to obtain a national consensus,” said G25 in a statement today.

“Parliamentary approval will give confidence to the public that this policy will not be reversed when there is a change in the Prime Minister or education minister,” they added.

The revival of the teaching of science and mathematics in English (known as PPSMI) was announced last month by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is acting education minister.

The policy was first introduced in 2002 but dropped in 2012 after protests from teachers and Malay advocacy groups.

G25 said the existing Dual Language Programme – with its more democratic framework of enlisting parental approval – first be expanded and intensified.

The group said adequate teacher training was necessary, and the programme must be provided the right resources and support to ensure it was successful.

There must also be effective budget and expenditure plans, G25 said.

The progamme could begin by ensuring at least one DLP class was provided in every school, with the necessary assistance given in teacher training, supervision and ample teaching-learning resources, particularly in the rural schools.

“This implementation strategy can be guided to organically and incrementally grow annually with careful attention given to teacher capability and teaching-learning resources needed for the programme to succeed,” it added.



