Despatch rider charged with threatening Khalid Samad

SUNGAI BESAR: A despatch rider who threatened a federal minister on his Facebook account last year today pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal intimidation in the Sabak Bernam Magistrate’s Court here today.

Mohd Noor Izwan Mohd Ibrahim, 37, is accused of making threats against Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad using his Facebook account “Izwan Ibrahim”.

The charge was read out to him before magistrate Mahmoodah V M Abdul Latiff.

The offence was allegedly committed on March 13, 2019 and the posting was read on March 27 at a house in Taman Aman Fasa 2, Sabak Bernam.

Izwan faces imprisonment of up to seven years if convicted.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutor Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan urged the court to impose bail of RM5,000 with one surety on the accused.

However, National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Erni Ahmad appealed to reduce the amount to RM1,500 as that was all that the accused and his family could afford.

The court allowed Izwan bail of RM3,000 with one surety and fixed March 19 for mention.



