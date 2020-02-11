MACC still waiting for documents from Britain on bribery allegations against AirAsia

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is still waiting for information from the British authorities before pursuing its probe into bribery allegations against AirAsia and AirAsia X by aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

MACC chief Latheefa Koya said there has been no response yet to a request for information from Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which investigated Airbus’ use of middlemen to secure plane deals.

“We won’t know if we have to call them or wait for the information,” Latheefa told reporters when asked if AirAsia Group Bhd co-founders Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun will be called for questioning.

“We have contacted the UK authorities and they have yet to get back to us,” she said after opening the Apec 2020 Symposium on Gender Mainstreaming and Women Empowerment to Fight Corruption here today.

Asked there is a timeframe to obtain documents from the SFO, she said it is an international request.

“They are not just receiving one request, probably multiple, dozens or hundreds of inquiries. They may have their own priorities,” she said.

Two “executives” at AirAsia and AirAsia X were mentioned in legal documents listing instances of bribery by Airbus to secure contracts through corrupt middlemen to sell its aircraft worldwide.

Britain’s The Telegraph said the documents were part of a multi-billion dollar settlement reached with anti-corruption authorities in Britain, France and the United States, after Airbus admitted to “endemic levels of bribery across its international business”.



