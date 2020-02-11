Malaysia, Singapore form joint working committee to tackle coronavirus outbreak

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian and Singaporean governments today agreed to form a joint working committee to strengthen cross-border efforts to address the novel coronavirus outbreak, with the first meeting to take place soon.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the committee will be led by the deputy health ministers of both countries.

He said this was agreed upon during a video conference discussion between himself and his Singapore counterpart, Gan Kim Yong, with senior ministry officers from both countries also in attendance.

“Senior officers from Malaysia and Singapore will work together and continue discussions in the near future on the terms of reference for the joint working committee,” he said at the ministry’s daily press briefing on the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

Dzulkefly said the focus of the cooperation between both countries is to share information on public health, medication and research with the aim of ensuring the coronavirus infections are addressed effectively.

He said the cooperation will extend to health screening and case management, as well as streamlining indications for the use of antiviral drugs on patients who have been confirmed positive.

The committee will also identify officers from both the Malaysian and Singaporean ministries who would be responsible for communications on the management of coronavirus cases and the detection of close contacts.

Its first meeting will discuss, among others, advice pertaining to movement between both countries.



