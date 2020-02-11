Man stabs ex-wife to death for refusing to remarry him

KOTA KINABALU: A man stabbed his former wife to death after the woman refused to remarry him here today.

Vegetable seller Rina Amat, 37, suffered serious injuries on the chest and hands and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital but was pronounced dead later.

City police chief Habibi Majinji said police arrested the suspect, also 37, near the woman’s rented room at Segama here following the 2.20pm incident.

He said the suspect was believed to have gone to Rina’s room to rekindle their relationship after they divorced some time back.

“However, the woman turned down his request, infuriating the man. A struggle ensued before the woman was stabbed,” he said.

The case is being probed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.



