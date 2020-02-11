MySalam insurance scheme extended to M40 group

PUTRAJAYA: The MySalam insurance scheme has been expanded to include the middle 40 (M40) income group, with around eight million people now standing to gain from the free public health protection scheme.

The insurance scheme last year covered 4.3 million Malaysians between the ages of 18 and 55 in the bottom 40 (B40) income group.

In addition to the one-off payment of RM8,000 for B40 patients who are diagnosed with any of the critical illnesses under the scheme, MySalam will now also provide a one-off payment of RM4,000 for M40 patients.

Both groups are eligible to claim a daily payment of RM50 for a maximum amount of RM700 a year as replacement income if they are hospitalised with any of the critical illnesses recognised by the scheme.

Among other changes to the scheme announced by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today are raising the number of critical illnesses covered from 36 to 45, raising the age of eligibility from 55 to 65 for the scheme’s Cost of Living Aid (BSH) recipients and their spouses, and it also includes BSH bachelors and disabled people.

“The government is concerned about the financial challenges faced by the M40 group, especially in facing healthcare emergencies, and has decided to extend the scheme to those earning less than RM100,000 (annually),” said Guan Eng today.

“The scheme proves the government’s sincerity in making the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 a success, helps Malaysians get medical treatment they need and reduces their cost of living – especially when they are hit with illnesses,” he added.

The changes took effect on Jan 1.

The scheme, which was announced at the start of last year with a budget of RM2 billion, saw RM13.7 million paid out to more than 9,662 recipients in 2019.

From that number, more than 1,448 people received payments for critical illnesses while 8,214 people received money when they were hospitalised.



