Petronas fails to get stay over Sarawak’s suit to recover RM1.3b sales tax

KUCHING: The High Court here today refused Petronas’ application to stay proceedings against the Sarawak government’s lawsuit to recover unpaid state sales tax from the national oil corporation.

Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin also set March 13 for the case to be heard.

The court did not provide grounds for its decision but will disclose them later in the day, Sarawak legal counsel JC Fong said.

Petronas had applied for a stay of proceedings pending the outcome of its appeal against Chin’s decision not to recuse himself from hearing the case.

It claimed Chin would decide the case to favour the prime minister as his tenure as a judicial commissioner was temporary and subject to confirmation by the prime minister, who is also the person with ultimate control over Petronas.

On Jan 1 last year, Sarawak had imposed a 5% sales tax on Petronas’ petroleum products under the state’s Sales Tax Ordinance 1998.

However, Petronas had failed to pay the tax amounting RM1.3 billion, resulting in legal action by the state government.



