Special committee submits report on alternatives to death penalty

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Committee to Review Alternative Sentences to the Mandatory Death Penalty submitted its recommendations to the government today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Liew Vui Keong said former chief justice Richard Malanjum handed over the 128-page report to him.

“My office is studying the report and recommendations. In the coming weeks, a Cabinet paper will be submitted for its deliberation,” he said in a statement.

“All further actions and decisions will be based on a collective Cabinet decision.”

Liew said the special committee held several town hall sessions and public consultations across the country from Sept 20, 2019 to Jan 31 this year.

Among those who took part were government and enforcement agencies, religious groups, non-governmental organisations, families of prisoners on death row, prisoners on death row, families of the victims, and government and opposition MPs.

“International experts across the globe including from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge in the United Kingdom were also consulted,” he said.



