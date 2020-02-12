Development, pollution issues to take centre stage at Peduli Rakyat forum

GEORGE TOWN: Overdevelopment and pollution issues are set to take centre stage at the Peduli Rakyat forum this weekend in Penang, with 21 NGOs from the northern region taking part.

Organised by Penang Forum, the forum at Dewan Sri Pinang this Saturday will also focus on local council elections and the issue of land reclamation.

Penang Forum steering committee member Khoo Salma Nasution said the event would also counter the authorities’ claims that reclamation would offset rising sea levels.

“Reclamation is not climate mitigation, but climate aggravation. This shows that they do not understand what is climate change,” she said in a press conference here today.

This Saturday’s event will see 21 speakers with each given five minutes to present their views on environmental and development issues.

Persatuan Tindakan Alam Sekitar Sungai Petani, a Kedah group fighting plastic waste and its open burning, is also expected to make a presentation.

Other issues to be discussed include the Penang Transport Master Plan, Penang South Islands, assessment rates and land tax hikes, and affordability of homes.

Entry to the event is free.



