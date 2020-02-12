Driver remanded after toddler flung out of car in highway crash

REMBAU: The driver of a Perodua Myvi car involved in an accident resulting in a two-year-old boy being flung out of a car on the North-South Expressway near Senawang has been remanded for three days from today to facilitate investigations.

Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement deputy head Shaifulizan Sulaiman said the remand order against the 20-year-old man was issued by magistrate Tan Chai Wei.

The man was arrested in Batu Berendam, Melaka, at about 4.50pm yesterday.

A 59-second video recording by a dashboard camera went viral yesterday after it showed the boy being flung out of the vehicle he was travelling in with his family and landing on the fast lane of the highway. The boy miraculously survived.

In the 3.20pm accident, the driver lost control of the vehicle the boy was travelling in with his family as he tried to avoid colliding with another car that was being driven in a dangerous manner.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Women Affairs, Family and Welfare Action Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon, who visited the boy at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban today, said he sustained slight injuries and was in stable condition.

She said the state government would provide financial contribution and a child safety seat for his family.

“The incident clearly shows the importance of using child seat… it is also hoped that with this incident, the public will comply with the regulations on the use of the seats for children,” she added.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father, K Satthiaseelan, 33, said he was driving on the right lane of the expressway when, through his rear-view mirror, he saw a Honda Jazz flicked on the high beam, with a Perodua Myvi trailing closely behind it.

“When I wanted to give way, the Perodua Myvi suddenly came from the left lane and cut across to the right lane, hitting the left rear side of my car. The impact caused me to ram into the divider.

“I immediately stopped the car in the middle of the road but couldn’t find my son in the car. It was only then that I saw him lying in the middle of the road,” he added.

Satthiaseelan, a furniture factory worker who resides in Taman Cempaka, Rantau, thanked the lorry driver who stopped his vehicle and went to get his son, Tisshaaanth, out of harm’s way.



