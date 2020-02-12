I will support BN leadership and remain loyal to Umno, says Lokman

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam today said he would continue to support the Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership and remain loyal to Umno.

Asked whether he would take legal action on the allegations levelled against him, he said he was discussing the matter with his lawyer.

Lokman confirmed that he received an official letter regarding his removal from Umno today.

He had earlier been referred to the party’s disciplinary board for criticising party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Lokman had hit out at Zahid for allegedly saying Umno must work with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad because PAS is doing so.

“What I publicly disclosed is the behavior of the president (Zahid), who betrayed Umno members by supporting Dr Mahathir,” he told the media when met at the launch of his Laskar Siber NGO tonight.

Lokman had previously said he was sacked by Umno after a show of hands. He said this should not have happened because they took into account the votes of state chairmen, who are not members of Umno’s Supreme Council.

Lokman said Umno needed leaders who are ready to fight for the people, not individuals willing to “compromise with the powerful”.

Lokman also claimed that Zahid had obtained a statutory declaration (SD) from party members to express their support for Mahathir’s leadership.

“The SD is in Mahathir’s hands right now,” he said.

On Laskar Siber, Lokman says it will remain an NGO and won’t become a political entity like Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa (Perkasa).



