Opposition leader tells cops to probe drug allegations in Sabah prison

KOTA KINABALU: An opposition leader has called for a thorough investigation into a claim that a senior Prison Department officer here was found having drugs in his possession.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Yong Teck Lee said the authorities should look into this allegation by a local daily here to uncover the full facts behind the matter.

“This is because the prison is a place for punishment and rehabilitation of inmates, including those convicted for illegal drug cases.

“If prisons officers are somehow involved in illicit drugs for whatever purpose, then this is a serious matter that can undermine law enforcement against pushers and the rule of law,” he said in a statement here today.

Yong was commenting on a Daily Express report yesterday which claimed a senior Prisons Department officer was found with half a kilogramme of syabu.

The report also alleged the officer resigned within 24 hours two weeks ago.

Sabah deputy police chief Zaini Jass told the paper that police had not arrested anyone from the state Prisons Department for drug possession.

Kota Kinabalu Central Prison director Pen Teyun said he had “no comment” on the drug seizure allegation.

Yong was worried that any illegal action by prison officers will be detrimental for other prison staff, inmates and society as a whole.

“Sabah must learn from the harsh experiences of other countries such as the Philippines where the main prison in Manila, the New Bilibid Prison, was reported to be a haven for illicit drug dealings run by government officials.

“Several government officials were later sacked,” he said.



